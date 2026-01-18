Syrian government seizes strategic town in Raqqa from Kurdish forces in an ongoing push eastward

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Government forces seized a strategic town Sunday in eastern Syria, part of an ongoing push against Kurdish-led forces east of the Euphrates River.

This came after tensions between Damascus and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces flared earlier this month, leading to deadly clashes and the government taking control of three Aleppo neighborhoods from Kurdish fighters.

Sunday's military push into Tabqa in the province of Raqqa is viewed as critical due to a dam that controls the southward flow deeper into areas under the SDF. The town is also home to a military air base.

An Associated Press reporter saw residents coming out of their homes to welcome the Syrian troops while waving the national flag.

Since leading an insurgency to oust Bashar Assad in December 2024, President Ahmad al-Sharaa has struggled to assert full control across the war-torn country and to appeal to minorities skeptical of Syria’s Islamist-led rule. The government and the SDF have traded accusations of violating an agreement in March that would reintegrate northeastern Syria and Kurdish-led forces with the government.

The SDF controls large swaths of northeastern Syria and for years has been Washington's key ally in combatting the extremist Islamic state group. Since Assad's ouster, the United States has developed strong ties with Damascus and has tried to ease tensions between the two sides.

The U.S. had urged calm after this month's Aleppo clashes left 23 dead and tens of thousdands displaced. After the fighting halted, SDF leader Mazloum Abdi Friday said the group will withdraw its forces from the area to the east of the Euphrates following al-Sharaa's announcement on measures adopted to strengthen Kurdish rights in Syria.

Last week, Syria’s Defense Ministry closed off a contested area in eastern Aleppo as a military zone, which includes part of a tense frontline that divides the areas under government and SDF control. And now, it seems government troops are heading deeper toward the city of Raqqa, one of the most significant in the country's northeast under SDF control.

Tabqa is the latest of the mostly Arab majority areas that government forces have captured in Raqqa province, most. It remains unclear how deep into the Kurdish heartland the Syrian military will go.

Syrian state media SANA reported Sunday that Kurdish forces detonated a bridge in the city, in an apparent bid to slow down Damascus' advances into the city.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government, in a statement, accused SDF forces of executing prisoners in Tabqa before withdrawing from the area. The SDF denied the allegations, saying they had transferred the detainees out of the prison, and accused government forces of firing at the facility. It shared a video showing armed men in civilian clothing in the prison seizing munitions left there, with the person filming yelling: “We liberated Tabqa prison!" No dead bodies were seen in the short video.

The SDF took Tabqa from IS back in 2017 as part of its military campaign to take down the group’s so-called Caliphate, which at its peak stretched across large parts of Syria and Iraq.

Elsewhere, the governor of the Deir el-Zour province, further east, asked residents to stay home after reports of clashes with the SDF.

Relations between the SDF and Arab tribes in the eastern province near a strategic border crossing with Iraq have been strained. Deir el-Zour is also home to the Al-Omar oil and Conoco gas fields, near where U.S. troops are based in the area. There have been unconfirmed reports that local armed tribes opposed to the Kurdish-led administration have taken control of the fields.

Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that government forces have taken control of over a dozen villages and towns in eastern Deir el-Zour countryside after SDF forces withdrew.

—

Associated Press writer Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed to this report.