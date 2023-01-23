Jump to content

Sean Penn's Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin

Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” will have its world premier at this year’s Berlin film festival

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 January 2023 16:39

Sean Penn's film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” will have its world premier at this year's Berlin film festival, organizers said Monday.

The documentary will run outside the main competition, which features 18 movies this year including John Trengrove's “Manodrome” with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody.

Organizers said the Berlinale will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and the protests in Iran.

The annual event takes place from Feb. 16-26.

