Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump rally

Rebecca Santana
Wednesday 17 July 2024 13:42
Election 2024 Trump Shooting
Election 2024 Trump Shooting (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general says its investigating the U.S. Secret Service’s handling of security for former President Donald Trump on the day a gunman tried to assassinate him at a Pennsylvania rally.

The agency says in a brief notice on its website Wednesday the objective is to evaluate the Secret Service’s “process for securing former President Trump’s July 13, 2024 campaign event.”

No date was given for when the investigation was launched. The shooting has raised questions about how the gunman was able to climb onto a roof with a clear line of site to the former president, who was injured. President Joe Biden already had directed an independent review of the security at the rally.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle said the agency understands the importance of the review ordered by Biden and would fully participate in it as well as with congressional committees looking into the shooting.

