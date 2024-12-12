Selena Gomez reveals engagement to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez is having quite a year, and it’s being capped with an engagement to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Selena Gomez is having quite a year, and it's being capped with an engagement to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.
The Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer announced she was off the market in an Instagram post Wednesday of her ring and an embrace with her fiancé, with the caption “Forever begins now.”
Celebrity fans sent their congratulations, with rapper Lil Nas X writing “So happy for you both” and Taylor Swift saying “Yes I will be the flower girl.” Well-wishes were also sent by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Collins and Padma Lakshmi.
Gomez became a Golden Globe double nominee Monday for her roles in “Emilia Pérez” and “Only Murders in the Building.”
In 2020, Gomez started the Rare Impact Fund and her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, pledging to donate 1% of all sales to the fund to help expand mental health services and education for young people.
Blanco and Gomez worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy. In 2018, Blanco released his first song — “Eastside” — with Khalid and Halsey, and the trio performed it at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Among the songs he’s credited on as a writer and producer include Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” “Circus” by Britney Spears and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”