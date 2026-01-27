Photos show aquagym classes in Senegal helping people with reduced mobility
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Participants of all ages gather on a beach in Dakar for low-impact aquagym sessions in the Atlantic Ocean, moving in the water to ease pain and improve mobility.
The images capture early-morning warm-ups, exercises in the surf and people leaving the water after class, illustrating how the affordable program offers support and relief to those living with chronic conditions in Senegal.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks