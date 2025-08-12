US announces sanctions against armed group and companies profiting from conflict minerals in Congo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. government on Tuesday sanctioned an armed group accused of illicit trading in minerals in eastern Congo as Washington tries to spearhead peace efforts there while pushing for U.S. access to the region’s minerals.

A senior U.S. government official said the state and treasury departments are sanctioning the CODECO armed group, which controlled the key coltan mining site of Rubaya from 2022 to early 2024.

“During this period, CODECO generated revenue by overseeing mining operations, collecting illegal fees and taxes for miners and engaging in mineral smuggling. It also imposed forced labor and executed civilians in mining areas under its control,” the official said.

The U.S. is also sanctioning the Congolese mining company CDMC, saying it sold minerals that were sourced and smuggled from mines near Rubaya, and two Hong Kong exporters, East Rise and Star Dragon, that purchased minerals from the mining area.

The State Department said it is freezing the assets of the armed group and companies in the U.S. or under U.S. control and banning all transactions with them.

Rubaya is currently under control of the M23 rebel group, which is already targeted by U.S. sanctions.

The mining site lies in the heart of eastern Congo, a mineral-rich part of the Central African nation, which for decades has been ripped apart by violence from government forces and different armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23, whose recent resurgence has escalated the conflict, worsening an already acute humanitarian crisis.

In June, Congo and Rwanda signed a peace deal facilitated by the U.S. to help end the conflict while helping the U.S. government and American companies gain access to critical minerals in the region.

Congo and the M23 rebels have also agreed to sign a permanent peace deal by Aug. 18 but renewed fighting has threatened this effort.

On Tuesday, Congo and M23 both accused each other of violating the agreement by attacking the others forces.

Kamale reported from Kinshasa, Congo. Kabumba reported from Goma, Congo. Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in D.C. contributed to this report.