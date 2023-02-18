South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff on Saturday didn’t immediately say what type of missile was launched or how far it flew.

The launch came a day after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry threatened to take “unprecedently" strong action against its rivals after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats.