South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 June 2023 11:46
North Korea
North Korea
(KCNA via KNS)

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.

South Korea’s military says the North Korean launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.

The launch came after North Korea's military vowed an unspecified response after South Korean and U.S. troops finished five rounds of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border earlier Thursday.

