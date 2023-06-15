South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast.
South Korea’s military says the North Korean launch occurred Thursday evening but gave no further details.
The launch came after North Korea's military vowed an unspecified response after South Korean and U.S. troops finished five rounds of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border earlier Thursday.