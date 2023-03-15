Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, South Korean officials said, the third such weapons test this week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred in the morning but did not immediately give further details, such as how far the missile flew.

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as a rehearsal for invasion.