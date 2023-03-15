Jump to content

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

South Korean officials say North Korea has launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the third such weapons test this week

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 March 2023 22:41

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

North Korea launched another ballistic missile toward its eastern waters Thursday, South Korean officials said, the third such weapons test this week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred in the morning but did not immediately give further details, such as how far the missile flew.

Pyongyang had already staged two launch events this week amid joint military exercises being held by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea views such drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

