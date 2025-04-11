Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Subway tunnel collapses during construction in South Korea, likely leaving 2 trapped

A subway tunnel under construction near Seoul collapsed on Friday, leaving two workers presumed to be trapped at the site, officials said

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 April 2025 10:44 BST
South Korea Subway Collapses
South Korea Subway Collapses

A subway tunnel under construction near Seoul collapsed on Friday, likely leaving two workers trapped at the site, officials said.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that authorities were mobilizing 55 rescue workers and 18 vehicles to rescue possible victims.

The collapse happened at Gwangmyeong, a city just south of Seoul.

Gwangmyeong city officials said authorities earlier withdrew workers from the construction site and stopped traffic around the area after receiving reports that a ventilation shaft at the site was at a risk of collapse.

The officials said it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in