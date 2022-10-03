Jump to content

Hungary, Austria and Serbia work together to stem migration

The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia have met in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe

Kirsten Grieshaber,Jovana Gec
Monday 03 October 2022 14:47
EU Migration Europe
(MTVA - Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund)

The leaders of Hungary, Austria and Serbia met Monday in Budapest to find solutions on how to stem the increasing number of migrants arriving in Europe, among them many young men from India.

The three leaders agreed to take joint action to control the new arrivals along the migration route that leads through Serbia.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters after the meeting that the joint action plan would include increased police cooperation along the borders as well as supporting Serbia when it comes to deporting migrants back to their home countries.

"We will directly support Serbia to carry out repatriations and not only support technical know-how, but also do everything possible that is necessary, and financially support them,” Nehammer said.

The Austrian chancellor lauded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's announcement that by the end of the year Serbia would align its visa policies with the European Union – Serbia is an EU candidate country but not a member yet – so that the visa-free regime with some non-EU countries is no longer used for migration purposes.

“We will thus prevent the situation when someone uses Serbia as a country of arrival but not because of their real needs but for illegal migration toward the west,” Vucic said.

Hungarian President Viktor Orban said “with this meeting today, we mobilized a force to defend borders so we decrease the pressure on us and the EU," Serbia’s Tanjug news agency reported.

Among the migrants recently detained in Austria who have applied for asylum to avoid immediate deportation, Indians accounted for the biggest group in September, according government data.

Indians are not allowed to enter the EU without a visa but have taken advantage of being able to travel to Serbia which they can enter without a visa. From there, many are trying to reach Western European countries with the help of traffickers.

Monday's meeting in the Hungarian capital came after announcements by the Czech Republic and Austria last week that they would launch temporary border controls at their crossings with Slovakia to stop migrants from entering.

___

Jovana Gec reported from Belgrade, Serbia.

___

Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

