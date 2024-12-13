UEFA punishes Serbia for fan misconduct including trying to burn Albania flag
UEFA has punished Serbia’s soccer federation for racist acts by fans at two Nations League games including trying to burn an Albania flag in Switzerland
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
UEFA punished Serbia’s soccer federation on Friday for racist acts by fans at two Nations League games, including trying to burn an Albania flag in Switzerland.
On Monday, UEFA's executive committee is set to confirm Serbia and Albania as co-hosts of the Under-21 European Championship in 2027.
At a Switzerland-Serbia game last month, visiting fans were filmed trying to set light to an Albania flag. The Swiss team, including captain Granit Xhaka, typically fields players with family ties to Albania or Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008.
UEFA said its disciplinary committee charged the Serbian federation for “racist and/or discriminatory behavior” in Switzerland on Nov. 15 and at home to Denmark three days later, plus other incidents including fans showing an “illicit banner.”
Serbia’s federation was banned from selling tickets for the team’s next two away games in UEFA competitions, and must close parts of the stadium at two home games.
The first parts of the sanctions will apply in March when Serbia faces Austria in a two-leg Nations League promotion playoff.
UEFA also imposed fines totaling 173,000 euros ($181,000) with 90,000 euros ($94,000) of that for the discrimination.
Serbia’s soccer body has been charged by UEFA and FIFA for repeated fan misconduct including at Euro 2024 in Germany and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer