Party like it's 2019: Serbia hosts raucous New Year's Eve

Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations have kicked off in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade, where mass gatherings have been allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant

Via AP news wire
Friday 31 December 2021 19:46
New Year Serbia
New Year Serbia
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off Friday in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Large crowds gathered in the city for outdoor concerts, fireworks and a light show at a newly-constructed Dubai-style glass tower that has become a trademark project by Serbia’s right-wing populist government.

With its numerous nightclubs and bars and relatively low prices, Belgrade has become a major attraction for mostly young partygoers coming in from neighboring Balkan states. Serbia’s state RTS television reported that about 100,000 visitors have flocked to Belgrade for the holidays, filling up the city’s hotels and rented apartments. Restaurants and bars have been packed.

Serbian officials have ignored warnings by medical experts who say that mass festivities should be scrapped as long as omicron is racing through the continent. Most European nations have imposed restrictions and banned New Year’s celebrations to contain the virus that has fueled record numbers of new infections.

Serbian epidemiologist Zoran Radovanovic compared state-sponsored gatherings to “premeditated mass murder.” Radovanovic predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new COVID-19 infections after the holidays.

Recommended

In a bid to stave off concerns, Belgrade city authorities provided 50,000 face masks and had rapid virus test sites and disinfection tools at the entrances to fenced-in areas for the New Year's Eve concerts. But the COVID-19 vaccination passes that are required for bars and restaurants are not mandatory for outdoor events in Serbia.

“We plan to stroll around and attend the concert,” said Vesna Svilar, who lives in Denmark and came to her native country for the holidays. Svilar added she is not afraid because “we have face masks, we are vaccinated.”

Others had no fears about of getting infected.

“Why would I be afraid? We must live our lives,” said a Belgrade resident who gave only her first name, Zeljka. “I am not even vaccinated, but I don’t think about (COVID-19) at all. People die every day anyway.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Serbia, a nation of about 7 million, has registered nearly 1.3 million cases and seen 12,714 people die from COVID-19. Currently, COVID-19 passes detailing a person's vaccination status are mandatory in bars and restaurants, but only in the evening.

__

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in