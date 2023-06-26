Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt demanded his ouster

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine

The Associated Press
Monday 26 June 2023 07:04

Russian defense minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt demanded his ouster

Show all 10

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry released a video showing Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at the headquarters of a military headquarters in Ukraine. The video showed Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” late Friday to oust the defense minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow. The rebellion ended on Saturday when Prigozhin ordered his troops back. The Kremlin said it had made a deal that the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. The mutiny marked the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin in more than 20 years of rule.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in