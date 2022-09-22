Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

GLIMPSES: Lavrov's quick entrance and exit at United Nations

After days of speeches by world leaders taking subtle and not-so-subtle shots at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during the annual U.N. General Assembly, in walked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 September 2022 23:32
UN General Assembly Security Council
UN General Assembly Security Council
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

As if there wasn't enough tension.

After days of speeches by world leaders taking subtle and not-so-subtle shots at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during the annual U.N. General Assembly, in walked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to address the Security Council on Thursday.

He arrived just minutes before he had to speak, missing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's earlier remarks blasting Moscow for what the American described as war crimes and other atrocities.

And then it was Lavrov's turn to sound off, and he did for several minutes, repeating his country’s frequent claims that Kyiv has long oppressed Russian speakers and that Western support for Ukraine is a menace to Moscow. All the while, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba looked on.

In that short moment, the world watched something rare: The top diplomats of two nations at war in the same room.

Recommended

They did not speak with each other, instead lobbing barbs at — or past — each other. Kuleba even quipped before the meeting that he would maintain “social distance.”

Lavrov said U.S. policy toward Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s government was based on the rationale that “he’s a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.” Kuleba chided Russia afterward for the “inappropriate slang.”

And then, the moment was over just as quickly as it began. As soon as Lavrov finished speaking, he was gone in a flash.

___

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in