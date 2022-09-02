Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Serie A's governing body adopts energy saving measures

The Italian soccer league has announced a number of energy saving measures

Via AP news wire
Friday 02 September 2022 14:47

Serie A's governing body adopts energy saving measures

Show all 2

The Italian soccer league announced a number of energy saving measures on Friday, starting with reducing the number of hours stadiums are allowed to be illuminated.

The Lega Serie A said stadiums would only be allowed to be lit for a maximum of four hours.

For matches starting before 6 p.m., the league said the floodlights could only be fully turned on an hour before kickoff, instead of the 90 minutes previously allowed.

It estimates that both measures will cut the amount of time stadiums are illuminated by a quarter.

“It’s a first step, for now,” Lega Serie A president Lorenzo Casini said. “Stadium lights are fundamental … but we felt it was only right to reduce the illumination of facilities as much as possible, before and after matches, to significantly reduce consumption.”

Recommended

The league’s governing body is also working on projects to make stadiums more energy efficient — such as installing solar panels and switching to LED lighting — and also to improve undersoil heating usage with colder weather approaching.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in