Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behavior during game against Real Madrid

Sevilla has expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior” in Saturday’s home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league

Via AP news wire
Saturday 21 October 2023 20:46
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sevilla expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior” in Saturday’s home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or any intended target.

Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been targeted by racist abuse by rival fans on several occasions.

Sevilla’s statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla said that it “condemns any xenophobic and racist behavior, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes."

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

