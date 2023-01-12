Jump to content

Pakistan's premier visits UAE as his nation seeks flood aid

Pakistan’s prime minister has traveled to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods

Via AP news wire
Thursday 12 January 2023 08:29
Pakistan Floods
Pakistan Floods

Pakistan's prime minister traveled Thursday to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual laborers that power its economy and send money back to their nation.

Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates' leader, Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the two-day trip.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

