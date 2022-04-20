Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease
A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.
The official, Wang Ganyu, said Wednesday a total of almost 12 million people are allowed to leave their homes as China’s most populous city tries to contain virus outbreaks.
Authorities imposed rules that confined most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections.
China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.
