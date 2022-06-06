Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services reviving

Major Asian stock markets are higher after Wall Street declined and a survey showed the downturn in Chinese service activity eased as anti-virus controls on Shanghai and other major cities were lifted

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 June 2022 05:33

Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services reviving

Show all 5

Major Asian stock markets advanced Monday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed the downturn in Chinese service activity eased in May as anti-virus controls on Shanghai and other major cities were lifted.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.6% on Friday amid concern about higher interest rates and a possible economic downturn and job losses.

A survey showed activity in Chinese retailing and other service industries shrank in May but at a slower rate than the previous month. The ruling Communist Party is allowing stores, factories and other businesses in Shanghai to reopen after a two-month shutdown to fight virus outbreaks and restrictions in the capital, Beijing, also are easing.

“Some pockets of optimism may come from further easing of virus restrictions in Beijing,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

Recommended

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,215.45 after the business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers' index for services rose to 41.4 from April's 36.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.1% to 21,312.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3% to 27,844.26. Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 7,210.90 while New Zealand markets were closed for a holiday. Singapore and Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 4,108.54 for its eighth weekly loss in the past nine weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 32,899.70. The Nasdaq fell 2.5% to 12,012.73.

Government data showed U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, beating expectations of 322,500.

Investors are uneasy about the possibility Federal Reserve interest rates aimed at cooling inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

The same government report showed wages were slightly lower than forecast in May, which might reduce future pressure for prices to rise. That would reduce pressure on the Fed for more rate hikes.

More than four out of five stocks in the S&P 500 fell. The biggest declines were in tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled 9.2% after U.S. safety regulators said more than 750 owners have complained about cars suddenly stopping on roadways for no apparent reason while operating on their partially automated driving systems.

Recommended

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 86 cents to $119.73 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $2 on Friday to $118.87. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 86 cents to $120.58 per barrel in London. It closed $2.11 higher the previous session at $119.72.

The dollar declined to 130.65 yen from Friday's 130.85 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0724 from $1.0720.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in