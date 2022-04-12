US orders consular to leave Shanghai amid COVID outbreak
The U.S. has ordered its consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge
US orders consular to leave Shanghai amid COVID outbreakShow all 4
The U.S. has ordered its consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.
The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the “authorized” departure issued last week that made the decision voluntary.
The order covers “non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members from U.S. Consulate General Shanghai."
In its late Monday announcement, the department said, “Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground."
China responded angrily to the earlier voluntary departure order.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.