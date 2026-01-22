Inside Super Bowl week's concerts, parties and celebrity scene heading into big game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl week will unfold across several days in the Bay Area, with the game itself serving as the final act in a tightly coordinated mix of sports, music, media and celebrity appearances.

From league-run press events to invitation-only gatherings in San Francisco, the jam-packed week draws athletes, entertainers and executives together in the days leading up the league's championship game. Early programming sets the stage for nights headlined by figures such as Shaquille O’Neal and Dave Chappelle along with a variety of performances spread out through San Francisco by Kehlani, Post Malone and Calvin Harris.

High-profile stops like the Sports Illustrated celebration — tied to Tight End University collaborators Travis Kelce and George Kittle — help define the celebrity-driven stretch of the week before fan-focused experiences take over on game day.

For first-timers and returning visitors alike, Super Bowl week moves quickly.

Here is a day-by-day look at how each day takes shape starting Feb. 4:

Wednesday, Feb. 4: Power brunch and early arrivals

Super Bowl week begins with events centered on leadership, media and behind-the-scenes influence.

The day’s marquee event is the Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports with attendees including Becky Hammon, Maria Taylor and Elle Duncan at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco. The invitation-only gathering brings together executives, broadcasters and athletes for panels and honors spotlighting women shaping the sports industry.

Thursday, Feb. 5: Bad Bunny, NFL Honors and big concert night

Thursday combines league-run programming with the first major wave of concerts.

The day begins with the Super Bowl halftime and pregame performers media event, hosted at the NFL’s media hub. Reporters and the public will hear directly from the game's performers including Bad Bunny, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones.

After that, attention shifts to the NFL Honors, hosted by Jon Hamm at the Palace of Fine Arts. There's a red carpet followed by the awards show, blending sports with entertainment.

But the fun doesn't stop, launching more into the concert calendar. Fall Out Boy performs an intimate show at The Regency Ballroom as part of the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives series, a ticketed event limited to cardholders. At Pier 80 Warehouse, Illenium hosts an album release show tied to his upcoming project “Odyssey,” opening one of the weekend’s largest warehouse.

Friday, Feb. 6: Shaq, Post Malone, Kehlani & Madden Bowl

In one of the busiest nights, you can't really go wrong. Across San Francisco, multiple large-scale concerts and fan-facing experiences run at the same time.

Make your choices early.

At the Cow Palace, Shaq’s Fun House returns as a carnival-style nightlife event hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, who performs as DJ Diesel alongside a rotating lineup of DJs. The event is a ticketed experience with immersive activations ranging from an all-inclusive general admission for $249.99 to a shared VIP table ticket, which starts at $1,550.

Bud Light hosts a free, 21-and-over concert experience with Post Malone at Fort Mason Center, with access granted through a sweepstakes model.

Music continues across the Bay Area. Kehlani headlines a ticketed pre-Super Bowl block party at San Jose City Hall, one of the closest major concerts to Levi’s Stadium. At the Chase Center, EA Sports' Madden Bowl combines football and music with performances from Luke Combs and LaRussell, athlete appearances and a livestreamed blue carpet, hosted by New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston and sports commentator Kay Adams. The social media channels will offer behind-the-scenes content with Twitch streamer Sketch who will host a livestream featuring athletes playing each other on “Madden NFL 26.”

The Palace of Fine Arts hosts Sting as the opening night of On Location's Super Bowl Studio 60.

Pier 80 Warehouse doubles down on EDM with a joint performance from Calvin Harris and Diplo, anchoring one of the largest ticketed shows of the night.

Green Day, who will open the 60th Super Bowl with an anniversary ceremony celebrating generations of MVPs, will hit the stage along with Counting Crows at the FanDuel and Spotify party at Pier 29.

Saturday, Feb. 7: Dave Chappelle & Wale anchor Super Bowl eve

Saturday serves as the peak of celebrity-driven Super Bowl weekend activity.

Dave Chappelle headlines an already sold-out comedy show at Chase Center, one of the most in-demand tickets of the weekend. At the Cow Palace, Sports Illustrated hosts SI The Party, a ticketed and VIP event with performances by Loud Luxury and Frank Walker. The costs range from $450 to $1,750 VIP shared table tickets.

Rapper Wale will hit the stage at Pier 27, T-Pain and Sean Paul will have a show called R&B and Ribs at Pier 80 Warehouse while Chris Stapleton and Sierra Ferrell will perform at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Additional Super Bowl Eve performances include Dom Dolla at San Jose City Hall and The Killers at the Palace of Fine Arts as Night Two of Super Bowl Studio 60. Larry June, Hugel, Loud Luxury and Plastik Funk will perform at the Maxim Big Game Party 2026: Bay Lights & Football Nights.

Sunday, Feb. 8: Game Day and Fan Experiences

Game day opens with large-scale fan events leading into kickoff.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate runs for four hours starting at 11:30 a.m. PT, offering free general admission with registration alongside paid upgrades. The event blends live music, food and sponsor activations ahead of the game.

The Chainsmokers will perform at On Location's Club 67, Champions Club and Touchdown Club pregame parties just outside Levi's Stadium.

Also near the Stadium, The Players Tailgate delivers a premium pregame experience featuring chefs, NFL players and live entertainment. It's a ticketed event just steps from the stadium.