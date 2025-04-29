Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”

Dee-Ann Durbin
Tuesday 29 April 2025 12:17 BST
Coca-Cola-Results
Coca-Cola-Results (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”

Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income rose 5% to $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

Shares rose 1.5% before the opening bell Tuesday.

