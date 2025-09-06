Shark kills beachgoer near Sydney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shark fatally mauled a man in his 50s at a beach near Sydney, Australia, and area beaches were closed on Saturday as drones searched for the predator, authorities said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Long Reef Beach shortly after 10 a.m. local time Saturday, responding to reports that a man had suffered critical injuries.

The man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was retrieved from the surf and brought to shore but died at the scene. Two sections of a surfboard have been recovered and taken for examination.

Police have closed the beach and are liaising with wildlife experts to determine the species of shark involved.

Nearby beaches have been closed pending further advice.

Witnesses say the victim was brought ashore by two fellow surfers and that distraught family members rushed to the scene.

Local surfer Bill Sakula told reporters at the beach he heard about the attack while preparing to leave for a morning surf.

“It’s going to send shockwaves through the community,” he said. “Everyone is going to be a little bit nervous for a while.”

Surf Life Saving NSW has deployed a drone to search for further shark activity.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the man involved in this terrible tragedy,” the group's chief executive, Steve Pearce, said in a statement. He urged people to stay out of the water at the beaches in the vicinity.

The attack is thought to be the first in the state of New South Wales this year.

The last time a person was killed by a shark in Sydney was in February 2022. That was the city's first fatal shark attack since 1963.

Shark nets were installed at 51 beaches between Newcastle and Wollongong on Monday as part of a seasonal program.