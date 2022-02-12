THEY SAID IT: Snowboarding legend Shaun White, on the future
“I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness. It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”
— snowboarder Shaun White in an interview with Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells, speaking about the future after his final Olympics appearance.
___
