THEY SAID IT: Snowboarding legend Shaun White, on the future

Saturday 12 February 2022 09:32
Beijing Olympics Snowboarding
“I woke up this morning and I just felt this peacefulness. It was amazing to know I have so much ahead of me.”

— snowboarder Shaun White in an interview with Associated Press Sports Writer Eddie Pells, speaking about the future after his final Olympics appearance.

