Sheep, goats join in German efforts to encourage vaccination

About 700 sheep and goats have been recruited in Germany’s drive to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Via AP news wire
Monday 03 January 2022 14:55
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
Tasty bits of bread did the trick for 700 sheep and goats to join Germany s drive aimed at encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The animals were arranged on Monday into the shape of a roughly 100-meter (330-foot) syringe in a field at Schneverdingen, south of Hamburg

Shepherd Wiebke Schmidt-Kochan spent several days practicing with her animals, news agency dpa reported. But she said in the end, it wasn't difficult to work things out — she laid out pieces of bread in the shape of the syringe, which the sheep and goats gobbled up when they were let out into the field.

Organizer Hanspeter Etzold said the action was aimed at people who are still hesitating to get vaccinated.

Sheep are such likeable animals — maybe they can get the message over better,” he said.

The German government has made an accelerated vaccination campaign its top priority in attempting to beat back the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

The percentage of the population that has received at least two shots stood on Monday at 71.2%. Those who have received a booster shot has increased much faster in recent weeks and now stands at 38.9% of the population.

Health Ministry spokesman Andreas Deffner said on Monday that the public debate over vaccinations in recent weeks appeared to have prompted some holdouts to change their mind.

