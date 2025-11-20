Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for stealing $5M in FEMA funds

It is further alleged that part of the money was funneled into her campaign via candidate contributions

Via AP news wire
Thursday 20 November 2025 01:07 GMT
Some funds were reportedly diverted into her 2021 election campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A U.S. Representative from Florida, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, has been indicted on charges alleging she stole $5 million in federal disaster funds, with some reportedly diverted to her 2021 election campaign. The Justice Department announced the indictment on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors claim the Democrat stole overpayments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which her family's healthcare firm received through a government-backed Covid-19 vaccination staffing contract. It is further alleged that a portion of these funds was then channelled into her campaign through candidate contributions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the alleged actions, stating: “Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime. No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.”

A phone message left at Cherfilus-McCormick’s Washington office was not immediately returned.

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the alleged actions, calling them a “cynical crime.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

