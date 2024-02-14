Jump to content

A Wyoming police officer is dead, shot while issuing warning

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 February 2024 01:06

A police officer serving a trespass warning has been fatally shot in northern Wyoming.

Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday in downtown Sheridan. The male shooter barricaded himself in a home a few blocks away after the shooting, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said in a release.

A standoff between the suspect, whose identity was not released, and state and local police agencies continued into Tuesday evening.

No further information was immediately released by the police department.

Krinkee was a six-year veteran of the police department of Sheridan, a city of 20,000 people about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Montana line.

