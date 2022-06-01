Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 June 2022 20:57
Meta-Sandberg-Resignation
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.

Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

