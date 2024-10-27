Shohei Ohtani to play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series despite shoulder injury, per report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Shohei Ohtani will play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium, manager Dave Roberts told ESPN.

Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 4-2 victory in Game 2 at Los Angeles.

But the superstar slugger has been cleared to play Monday night, Roberts told ESPN in a text message Sunday.

Los Angeles holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Series and is two wins shy of its second championship in five years.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb