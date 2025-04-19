It's a girl! Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers is now a father

“Congratulations Sho!” Roberts proclaimed while saying he wasn't sure what the baby's name was.
The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the first two games of the series matching the past two World Series champions. Before the game Saturday, Roberts said he didn't have an update on the baby, but was hopeful Ohtani would rejoin the club for the series finale Sunday.
