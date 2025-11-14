Shohei Ohtani's fourth MVP award sparks celebrations in Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's become an annual ritual: Shohei Ohtani wins a Most Valuable Player award and Japan celebrates with newspaper extra editions handed out at a major train station.

The two-way Japanese star claimed his fourth career MVP award on Thursday night, and on Friday morning in Tokyo — the Japanese capital is 14 hours ahead of the American east coast — the extras hit the streets.

A congratulatory message came in immediately from the top of the government and from down on the sidewalk.

“Ohtani's constant effort and dedication contributed significantly to the team's victory and boosted team morale,” Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

This is an understatement.

Ohtani led the Los Angeles Dodgers to their second straight World Series title, unanimously earning him his second consecutive National League MVP award. He also won the award in the American League in 2023 — and in 2021 — playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

All the MVP awards have been unanimous.

Ohtani hit .282 and led the NL with a 1.014 OPS. He also had 55 home runs, 102 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He retuned to the mound in June after missing 1 1/2 seasons as a pitcher because of an elbow injury. He struck out 62 batters in 47 innings.

In the postseason he had arguably the greatest single game in MLB history. He hit three home runs while striking out 10 over six innings on Oct. 17, leading the Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers to win the NL championship series in four straight games.

“Winning the MVP was considered a certainty, so the real question was whether he would receive a unanimous vote,” said a fan who identified himself only as Aki, a nickname. “In the end he did, securing the MVP unanimously.”

The headline in the Yomiuri newspaper read simply: “Othani MVP.”

“The television always shows Ohtani so I watch him too,” said fan Mai Koga. "He is such a great man and truly a pride of Japan.”

