Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shohei Ohtani signs 10-year $700 million contract with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Ronald Blum
Saturday 09 December 2023 20:55

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

Show all 2

Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player," Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in