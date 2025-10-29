Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This time, Shohei Ohtani was just ordinary.

A night after the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar treated baseball fans to one of the greatest performances in World Series history, he looked just fine on the mound and struggled at the plate.

Ohtani was tagged for four runs and six hits in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Toronto Blue Jays, who tied the best-of-seven series at 2. He struck out six and walked one over six innings.

After reaching base a record-tying nine times — including two homers and two doubles — in an 18-inning, 6-5 win in Game 3, Ohtani was hitless with two strikeouts and a walk. The three-time MVP went down swinging against Shane Bieber leading off the third, ending his on-base streak at 11.

His historic and exhausting performance Monday appeared to take a toll as he took the mound about 17 hours after saying he wanted to go to sleep as soon as possible.

He gave up his first homer of the postseason — a two-run shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an 85 mph sweeper — that put the Blue Jays ahead 2-1 in the third.

Ohtani retired the side in the second and sixth. In between, he struck out the side in the fourth.

The Blue Jays broke the game open in a four-run seventh. Their first two runs were charged to Ohtani, who had already left the game.

