Shohei Ohtani has an off night in his two-way World Series debut

This time, Shohei Ohtani was just ordinary

Beth Harris
Wednesday 29 October 2025 03:28 GMT

This time, Shohei Ohtani was just ordinary.

A night after the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar treated baseball fans to one of the greatest performances in World Series history, he looked just fine on the mound and struggled at the plate.

Ohtani was tagged for four runs and six hits in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Toronto Blue Jays, who tied the best-of-seven series at 2. He struck out six and walked one over six innings.

After reaching base a record-tying nine times — including two homers and two doubles — in an 18-inning, 6-5 win in Game 3, Ohtani was hitless with two strikeouts and a walk. The three-time MVP went down swinging against Shane Bieber leading off the third, ending his on-base streak at 11.

His historic and exhausting performance Monday appeared to take a toll as he took the mound about 17 hours after saying he wanted to go to sleep as soon as possible.

He gave up his first homer of the postseason — a two-run shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an 85 mph sweeper — that put the Blue Jays ahead 2-1 in the third.

Ohtani retired the side in the second and sixth. In between, he struck out the side in the fourth.

The Blue Jays broke the game open in a four-run seventh. Their first two runs were charged to Ohtani, who had already left the game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

