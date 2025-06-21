Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sunken Bayesian superyacht lifted out of the water off Sicily as salvage operate completes

Italian coast guards say a British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily last year, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, was lifted fully out of the water on Saturday afternoon as salvage recovery crews completed the operation to bring it ashore for further investigation

Via AP news wire
Saturday 21 June 2025 15:57 BST

A British-flagged luxury superyacht that sank off Sicily last year, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, was lifted fully out of the water on Saturday afternoon as salvage recovery crews completed the operation to bring it ashore for further investigation, the local coast guard said.

The white top and blue hull of the 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian, covered with algae and mud, was visible clear of the sea in a holding area of a yellow floating crane barge, a witness said.

