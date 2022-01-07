Poitier's films include 'The Blackboard Jungle,' 'Sneakers'
Sidney Poitier's long list of films includes the classics “The Defiant Ones,” “The Blackboard Jungle” and “Lilies of the Field,” as well as three that came out in 1967: “In the Heat of the Night,” “To Sir With Love” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”
Films of Sidney Poitier include:
“From Whence Cometh Help” (Army documentary), 1949.
“No Way Out,” 1950.
“Cry the Beloved Country,” 1952.
“Red Ball Express,” 1952.
“Go Man Go!,” 1954.
“The Blackboard Jungle,” 1955.
“Goodbye My Lady,” 1956.
“Edge of the City,” 1957.
“Something of Value,” 1957.
“Band of Angles,” 1957.
“The Mark of the Hawk,” 1958.
“The Defiant Ones,” 1958.
“Porgy and Bess,” 1959.
“All the Young Men,” 1960.
“Virgin Island,” 1960.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” 1961.
“Paris Blues,” 1961.
“Pressure Point,” 1962.
“Lilies of the Field,” 1963.
“The Long Ships,” 1964.
“The Greatest Story Ever Told,” 1965.
“The Bedford Incident,” 1965.
“A Patch of Blue,” 1965.
“The Slender Thread,” 1965.
“Duel at Diabolo,” 1966.
“In the Heat of the Night,” 1967.
“To Sir With Love,” 1967.
“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” 1967.
“For Love of Ivy” (also story), 1968.
“The Lost Man,” 1969.
“They Call Me Mister Tibbs!” 1970.
“Brother John,” 1971.
“The Organization,” 1971.
“Buck and the Preacher” (also director), 1972.
“A Warm December” (also director), 1973.
“Uptown Saturday Night” (also director), 1974.
“Let’s Do It Again” (also director), 1975.
“The Wilby Conspiracy,” 1975.
“A Piece of the Action” (also director), 1977.
“Stir Crazy” (director only), 1980.
“Hanky Panky” (director only), 1982.
“Fast Forward” (director only), 1985.
“Shoot to Kill,” 1988.
“Little Nikita,” 1988.
“Ghost Dad” (director only), 1990.
“Separate But Equal,” 1991.
“Sneakers,” 1992.
“Children of the Dust,” 1995.
“To Sir, With Love II,” 1996.
“Mandela and de Klerk,” 1997.
“The Jackal,” 1997.
“David and Lisa,” 1998.
“Free of Eden,” 1999.
“The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn,” 1999.
“The Last Brickmaker in America,” 2001.
___
Sources: “The Film Encyclopedia” by Ephraim Katz, Internet Movie Database.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.