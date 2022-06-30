Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfire
Improving weather is aiding the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters
Improving weather aids fight against Sierra Nevada wildfireShow all 11
Improving weather aided the battle against a Sierra Nevada wildfire that has forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.
The Rices Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.
The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.
Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people were affected by the orders, as of Wednesday night.
At least one structure was destroyed.
The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.