Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

The winter that wouldn’t quit has showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 April 2023 17:06

The winter that wouldn't quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.

The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn't expected to last long, but it was enough to require chain controls on some trans-Sierra highways and add to staggering snowfall totals left by an exceptional series of winter storms.

“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).

Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn't need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.

In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.

Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

