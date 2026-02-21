A helicopter heads into California’s Sierra Nevada as crews battle brutal conditions to recover 8

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Black Hawk helicopter on Saturday flew to the snowy, mountainous region of the California’s Sierra Nevada where a fatal avalanche struck this week, amid an ongoing effort to make the area safe enough for crews to recover the bodies of the people killed.

Four people in brown cargo uniforms boarded the helicopter at the airport in Truckee, California, just before 10 a.m. Flight radar data showed the helicopter hovering around Frog Lake in the Castle Peak area, where the bodies of eight people were found on Tuesday, for just under 90 minutes before returning. One person who remained missing also is presumed dead.

Brutal weather and the threat of more avalanches have kept crews from safely recovering the bodies of the eight people killed and another still missing from Tuesday’s avalanche, which was roughly the size of a football field. One person is still missing and presumed dead, while six others were rescued on Tuesday and survived.

A temporary flight restriction over the site of the avalanche, which bars drones and all other unauthorized aircraft from flying in the area, was extended to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said on Friday that they were using water to break up the snow in the area as avalanche mitigation work, a technique that is designed to intentionally release unstable snowpack to reduce the risk when rescue crews go in.

The mitigation and search efforts have included California Highway Patrol air operations, Nevada County Sheriff’s search and rescue, Tahoe Nordic search and rescue, the utility company Pacific Gas & Electric, the Sierra avalanche center and others.

The Nevada County Sheriff's department said in an email on Saturday that the “victim recovery effort remains ongoing," ahead of a 1 p.m. news conference.