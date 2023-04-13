Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Doctors: Italy's Berlusconi continues to improve in ICU

Doctors caring for Silvio Berlusconi reported a further “constant improvement” in his condition Thursday as he battles to overcome a lung infection and apparent kidney problems caused by chronic leukemia

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 April 2023 11:32

Doctors: Italy's Berlusconi continues to improve in ICU

Show all 2

Doctors caring for former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi reported a further “constant improvement” in his condition Thursday as he receives treatment for a lung infection and apparent kidney problems caused by chronic leukemia.

The 86-year-old remained in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele clinic, where he was admitted April 5 with breathing problems.

After his hospitalization, Berlusconi’s longtime physician, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo, revealed the former three-time premier had been dealing with chronic leukemia for some time and was being treated for a related lung infection.

Zangrillo and oncologist Dr. Fabio Circeri reported Thursday that Berlusconi experienced “a further constant improvement in the respiratory and renal functioning” over the previous 72 hours.

The treatment had helped to contain inflammation and a high number of white blood cells, the doctors said. An elevated white blood cell count indicates an infection, and leukemia typically causes an overproduction of abnormal cells.

Recommended

Berlusconi has suffered numerous health problems over the years, including heart ailments and COVID-19 in 2020, which saw him hospitalized for 10 days. He has had a pacemaker for years, underwent heart surgery to replace an aortic valve in 2016 and overcame prostate cancer decades ago.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in