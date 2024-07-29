Jump to content

Simone Biles to compete on all four events despite calf injury during Olympic team finals

A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles

Will Graves
Monday 29 July 2024 16:08

Simone Biles to compete on all four events despite calf injury during Olympic team finals

A calf injury isn't going to slow down Simone Biles.

The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night's Olympic team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

