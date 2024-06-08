Shooting leaves 3 dead and 2 injured in South Dakota

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood left three people dead and two others injured early Saturday, police said.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. They said there does not appear to be any further danger to the community. The investigation is ongoing.

Police said in a news release that they found the victims around 2:45 a.m. while responding to a call about a disturbance, the Argus Leader reported. The injured were taken to a hospital to be treated. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release any additional details. Sioux Falls police did not respond to three phone messages left with dispatchers or to a social media message from The Associated Press.