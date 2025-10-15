Watch in full: Keir Starmer faces PMQs grilling over China spy case
Watch as Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch faced off in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (15 October).
It was the first time the pair battled it out in front of fellow MPs following Parliament’s party conference recess, which began on 13 September.
The prime minister was subject to questions from the leader of the opposition over the government’s role in the China spying case, which involved two men who were accused of espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. They have since had the charges against them dropped.
Sir Keir and his government have clashed with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), after No 10 accused the agency of having blocked the publication of a crucial witness statement.
The CPS insisted it was entirely up to the government to release the evidence if it wanted to.
Ms Badenoch wrote to the PM on Sunday (12 October), asking him to address “unanswered” questions about the case, whilst accusing Sir Keir of “being too weak to stand up to Beijing”.
