Six people injured after car collides with pedestrians in north London

Six people have been injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in north London on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Green Lanes in Harringay at 7.13pm to reports that a car had collided with pedestrians. Officers are now hunting for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

None of the pedestrians hit are thought to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Police at the scene were supported by the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

The Met Police said in a statement: “Six pedestrians were injured. Four people were taken to hospital and two people were treated at the scene.

“The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are working to trace the driver.

“The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision. Further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5189/22Jan.”

A google image of the junction where the collision happened (Google maps)

The area currently remains cordoned off as police continue their investigation.

Leader of Haringey council, Peray Ahmet, reacted to the news saying: “So sorry to hear this about this incident in Harringay.

“Pleased that the injuries do not appear to be too serious, but disgusted that the car driver did not stop at the scene.

“If you have any information please get in contact, the perpetrator has to be found and reprimanded.”