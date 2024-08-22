FS1 announces 2 new morning shows following departure of Skip Bayless on 'Undisputed'

Support truly

A pair of shows will take over the weekday morning timeslot on FS1 formerly occupied by Skip Bayless of “Undisputed."

Most of the time slot will be taken over by “The Facility,” which will feature former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Chase Daniel. The show will air for two hours, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 3. Acho, McCoy and James previously worked on FS1's afternoon show “Speak,” while Daniel is a newcomer to the network.

“Breakfast Ball” will be FS1's latest attempt at an early morning show beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Craig Carton, who's had a FS1 morning show since 2022, will be joined by Fox NFL analyst Mark Schlereth and Danny Parkins, who recently hosted an afternoon radio sports talk show in Chicago.

“Breakfast Ball” will launch on Monday starting at 12 p.m. ET for the first week because “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” will be on vacation.

“Undisputed” aired Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET from September 2016 until Aug. 2, when Bayless announced on social media that he was leaving the show and the network. Ratings for the show had plummeted over the past year after Shannon Sharpe left for ESPN and it went to rotating co-hosts instead of one-on-one debates.

The 72-year old Bayless still has a weekly podcast, but has not announced any future plans.

The afternoon lineup of “The Herd,” “First Things First” and “Speak” remain in its same time slots. “Speak,” a two-hour program that starts at 5 p.m. ET, will have Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce joining Joy Taylor.

