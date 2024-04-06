Pro-Western diplomat faces an ally of populist premier in a race for Slovakia's presidency

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voters in Slovakia headed to the ballot stations Saturday to elect a successor to Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female president and a staunch backer of neighboring Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, who isn’t seeking a second term.

Former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok won the first round of voting two weeks ago after receiving 42.5% of the votes. The pro-Western career diplomat faces Peper Pellegrini, who finished second with 37%, for the largely ceremonial post.

Pellegrini is a close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico known for his pro-Russian policies.

The two advanced to Saturday’s runoff after none of the nine male candidates won an outright majority in the first round. Polls had predicted a tight race in the nation of 5.4 million.

Before serving as the foreign minister in 2020-2022, Korčok, 60, served as the ambassador to the United States and Germany. He was also the country’s envoy to NATO and the European Union.

Korčok firmly supports Slovakia’s EU and NATO memberships.

“It’s a moment when the people have it all in their hands,” Korčok said after voting in Senec, near the capital of Bratislava. “It’s a moment when we, politicians, have to listen carefully.”

Meanwhile, Pellegrini, 48, heads the left-wing Hlas (Voice) party — that finished third in parliamentary elections last year — and favors a strong role for the state. His party joined a governing coalition with Fico’s leftist Smer (Direction) party and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

Fico's government, upon coming to power in September, immediately halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, prompting nationwide protests against its pro-Russian stance and several other policies.

Pellegrini currently serves as Parliament speaker and his victory would cement Fico’s power by giving him and his allies control of strategic posts.

Critics worry Slovakia under Fico will abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Polls will close at 2000 GMT and results are expected late Saturday or early Sunday.

The winner will become the country’s sixth head of state since Slovakia gained independence in 1993 after Czechoslovakia split in two.