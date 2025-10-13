Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Best
Fast trains collide in Slovakia, injuring dozens, with 2 in critical condition

Two fast trains have collided in eastern Slovakia, injuring dozens of passengers

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 October 2025 12:29 BST

Two fast trains collided in eastern Slovakia on Monday, injuring dozens of passengers, including two in critical condition, officials said.

The crash occurred near the town of Rožňava shortly after 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), the Slovak Railways said.

Slovak police said that about 80 passengers were estimated to be onboard, but didn't immediately offer more details.

Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok said two of the injured were in critical condition while the other injuries weren't serious.

Images from the collision showed the front part of one engine badly damaged, while the other train derailed.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. Šutaj Eštok suggested human error might be to blame.

