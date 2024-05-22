Watch live as Slovak government meets for first time since shooting of Prime Minister Fico
Watch live on Wednesday (22 May) as the Slovak government meets for the first time since the shooting of Prime Minister Fico.
Fico was shot in an assassination attempt when leaving a government meeting a week ago today.
The gunman shot Fico, 59, five times, initially leaving the prime minister in critical condition and undergoing surgery hours later.
Fico remains in hospital.
Fico, a dominant force in Slovakia for two decades, has drawn criticism for taking a more pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war.
Describing the shooting as a “monstrous” crime, Putin said in a telegram sent to Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova: “I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation.”
The meeting in Bratislava will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic, Robert Kaliňák,
