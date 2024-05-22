For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live on Wednesday (22 May) as the Slovak government meets for the first time since the shooting of Prime Minister Fico.

Fico was shot in an assassination attempt when leaving a government meeting a week ago today.

The gunman shot Fico, 59, five times, initially leaving the prime minister in critical condition and undergoing surgery hours later.

Fico remains in hospital.

Fico, a dominant force in Slovakia for two decades, has drawn criticism for taking a more pro-Russian stance in the Ukraine war.

Describing the shooting as a “monstrous” crime, Putin said in a telegram sent to Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova: “I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation.”

The meeting in Bratislava will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic, Robert Kaliňák,