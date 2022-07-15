Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

The Slovenian army has started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than a million people fleeing violence and poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 July 2022 14:46

Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

Show all 8

The Slovenian army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossing after more than a million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in a huge migration wave in 2015.

About a dozen soldiers used cutters to help unclog the wire that had got entangled in bushes and other greenery along the border, before loading the rolls into a truck. Officials have said that it could take some five months before the entire nearly 200-kilometer (140-mile) border fence — a combination of razor wire and metal panels — is taken down.

The decision to scrap the fence was taken by Slovenia's new, liberal government which took office after an election in April. Officials have said that the border will be monitored by other means but that it is necessary to prevent any accidents and injuries migrants might face as they seek to reach Western Europe.

Migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia come into Slovenia from Croatia via the so-called Balkan route. Many face perils on their long journeys that often take months, even years of dangerous crossings of seas or rivers, abuse by people smugglers or sleeping rough in cold weather and heat.

The Slovenian government's decision to remove the fence has faced criticism from right-wing parties that are staunchly opposed to migration. The European Union nation has reported an increase in migrant crossings in the first half of 2022 compared with the previous year, and rightist groups say the wire removal is premature.

Recommended

Interior Minister Tatjana Bobnar has said that the border fence was a temporary measure and that “it is inadmissible for it to become a permanent element of Slovenia’s border policy.”

The official STA news agency reported that the army will first remove 51 kilometers (30 miles) of the razor wire while the remaining 143 kilometers (90 miles) of the fence will be taken down by a contractor that is yet to be selected.

Migrants trying to cross borders while seeking security and better lives in the West often also face violent pushbacks by border police in many countries along their routes.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in