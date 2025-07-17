Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snoop Dogg joins ownership group of Welsh soccer club Swansea

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 July 2025 20:05 BST
Swansea-Snoop Dogg Soccer
Swansea-Snoop Dogg Soccer (Ethan Cairns)

Snoop Dogg has become a “co-owner and investor” of Welsh soccer club Swansea.

The former Premier League club, which plays in the English second division, didn’t disclose financial details in Thursday’s announcement, which shines a spotlight on yet another unheralded team from Wales after Wrexham's well-documented journey.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” the American rapper and entertainment icon said in the announcement.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me,” he added. “This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

Snoop Dogg, who has more than 88 million Instagram followers, helped launch the team's 2025-26 home shirt last weekend.

The club ownership group added: “To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile."

Luka Modric, who recently signed with AC Milan from Real Madrid, joined Swansea's ownership group in April.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

